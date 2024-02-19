Politico national political correspondent Ben Schreckinger admitted Sunday that President Joe Biden was involved with James Biden in the family’s lucrative “Americore” deal.

The article appears to contradict Politico reporting in October that no “smoking gun” exists that proves any Biden family wrongdoing. Politico, a publication that tried to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop story, typically works to suppress the Biden business scandal.

The outlet reviewed information that shows that “Joe Biden’s name and inner circle were more involved with the company than has been understood,” Schreckinger acknowledged:

The investigation also reveals that Joe Biden’s name and inner circle were more involved with the company than has been understood: In addition to the accounts provided by former executives, investor materials described Jim Biden as an adviser to his older brother. And on top of Joe Biden’s own previously reported encounter with the firm’s CEO, at least three of Joe Biden’s relatives did work with Americore. They include Jim Biden’s wife, Sara, and his son, Jamie. The president’s son, Hunter Biden also met with its CEO, and his personal doctor — current White House physician Kevin O’Connor — joined a meeting with Jim Biden and the president of a hospital being acquired by Americore, according to a former executive and emails obtained by POLITICO.

Politico’s change in turn comes months after House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) produced findings in October about Americore and a $200,000 check landing in Joe Biden’s bank account.

Comer believes the $200,000 payment is suspicious because the money flowed through a distressed entity, Americore, which loaned James Biden $600,000. On March 1, 2018, Americore wired him $200,000. That same day, James Biden sent Joe Biden a $200,000 check.

James Biden denied the $200,000 check he gave Joe Biden was due to a preexisting business relationship. He insisted, instead, that the money was a return payment for money Joe Biden lent him. Comer requested the alleged “loan documents” the Biden brothers might have consummated, but the White House stonewalled the request.

In media appearances, Comer blew holes into James Biden’s claims and stated his story was contrived “out of their rear end,” Breitbart News previously reported:

Let’s say they pull something out of their rear end that says Joe Biden loaned Jim Biden money — either way, we have his [James Biden’s] personal bank records. I can say, with confidence, he had no money to pay Joe Biden back other than that 200,000-dollar wire that came from Americore Health company. … So either Joe Biden was paid $200,000 as part of the influence-peddling scheme payback, kickback, dividend, or Joe Biden actually made a loan to his brother, and because his brother influence-peddled Americore Health, he paid him back $200,000.

The outlets further reports:

In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused one of Jim Biden’s business partners of fraud related to loans to the company, allegations the business partner has denied. Meanwhile, the Justice Department found that Americore’s hospital in Pennsylvania entered into sham service agreements and paid kickbacks as part of a scheme that billed the government for medically unnecessary lab tests the hospital shipped out to be performed elsewhere. Those actions are at the center of a federal prosecution of a $100 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare that has netted a guilty plea from the recipient of the kickbacks, and, according to a person familiar with the case, remains ongoing.

Politico’s acknowledgment of the Americore money wire comes as James Biden is set to sit for a disposition with the House impeachment inquiry. In September, Comer subpoenaed James Biden’s Lion Hall Group and JBBSR, Inc., entities. The subpoena appeared directed at obtaining records linked to Joe Biden’s corporation, “CelticCapri Corp,” which received nearly $10 million in 2017 without specifying revenue line items.

James Biden is Joe Biden’s younger brother and Hunter Biden’s uncle. James and Hunter were business partners with CEFC China Energy Co., an organization closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Through Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the committee discovered in March that Biden associate Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Breitbart News’s Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow detailed further information about the Bidens’ “Americore” deal here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.