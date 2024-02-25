The radical left’s agenda could destroy the United States, Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake said at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024.

“Oh my gosh, the complete destruction of America,” Lake said, when Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie asked her what she thinks the biggest threat from the left is.

WATCH: Megyn Kelly, Kari Lake and Others on What Trump Needs to Do to Win in 2024

Breitbart News also asked Lake what former President Donald Trump would have to do to win the 2024 presidential election. Lake contended Trump should “keep doing what he’s doing.”

“He’s igniting the spirit of America, really the spirit of our Founding Fathers,” she said.

Lake added that “We have nine or ten months to save [America],” but said she is “so encouraged” to see how engaged conservative voters are ahead of a highly consequential election.

WATCH: Kari Lake: Trump Needs to Keep Igniting the Spirit of America to Win in 2024

“I actually get chills thinking about how I’m seeing everyday people who’ve never been involved in politics, stepping forward, showing up at conventions like this, getting involved, calling our office, saying, ‘How can we get involved?’” she added.

“President Trump needs to keep doing exactly what he is doing, reaching the people of this country with his incredible hard work and policies that are going to bring us back to some strong economic times, safety and security, and world peace,” she concluded.

Lake launched her Senate campaign in October of 2023 with the endorsement of Trump. Since then, she has received the endorsements of several prominent Republicans who believe she “will go to D.C. to shake things up.”