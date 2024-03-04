Franklin Graham: SCOTUS Ruling ‘Helps Protect Future Elections’

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is one of the latest to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s massive Supreme Court victory, explaining the ruling “helps protect future elections.”

“Congratulations to former President @realDonaldTrump on winning the landmark case before the Supreme Court—it was a unanimous decision,” Graham, who recently ran into Trump during a visit to the southern border, said.

“This important ruling prohibits states from removing him from the election ballot. This is not only a win for former President Trump, but sends an important message and helps protect future elections and candidates in our country,” he added:

Congratulations to former President @realDonaldTrump on winning the landmark case before the Supreme Court—it was a unanimous decision. This important ruling prohibits states from removing him from the election ballot. This is not only a win for former President Trump, but sends… — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 4, 2024

Indeed, the ruling is a massive victory for Trump, as the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a state does not have the authority to disqualify a candidate from the ballot using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause.” This 9-0 ruling overturned the controversial 4-3 opinion of the Colorado Supreme Court and effectively kills all efforts from other states attempting to disqualify Trump from the ballot in this same manner.

The Court wrote in part that this case “raises the question whether the States, in addition to Congress, may also enforce Section 3.”

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the Court wrote, concluding that “granting the States that authority would invert the Fourteenth Amendment’s rebalancing of federal and state power.”

It continued:

Nor have the respondents identified any tradition of state enforcement of Section 3 against federal officeholders or candidates in the years following ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment. Such a lack of historical precedent is generally a telling indication of a severe constitutional problem with the asserted power. The patchwork that would likely result from state enforcement would sever the direct link that the Framers found so critical between the National Government and the people of the United States as a whole.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, previewing a press conference taking place at Mar-a-Lago at 12:30 Eastern — likely on this topic.