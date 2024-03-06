Donald Trump added another victory Tuesday night in the Beehive State after voting difficulties delayed reporting of the outcome.

Utah will deliver all of its 40 delegates to Trump in a resounding caucus victory for the former president in a state where he did not win the primary in 2016. Utah gives all its delegates to a candidate exceeding 50 percent of the vote.

The results were delayed by a comedy of voting system errors, including an overwhelmed website the state party attributed to turnout that exceeded expectations. The Associated Press did not call the race for Trump until 3:59 a.m. EST, hours after Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at Mar-A-Lago.

Only 66 percent of precincts had reported early Wednesday morning, according to the party, with Trump ahead of Nikki Haley 57.1 percent to 41.8 percent.

The state was considered relatively favorable for Nikki Haley. Yet after winning no delegates in Utah, in addition to a night that saw Trump romp to victory in every state but Vermont, Haley is expected to drop out Wednesday morning.

Biden won the Utah primary without the drama of Republican caucus issues. However, despite a night which saw him win everywhere but American Samoa, Biden saw many red flags, including in Minnesota where “uncommitted” voters outnumbered the voting gap between Biden and Trump in the 2020 general election.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.