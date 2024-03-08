Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims Inflation Trending Down

CLAIM: President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address that the record inflation that has crippled the nation during his tenure has been trending down.

VERDICT: Misleading. While it’s true that inflation has fallen from nine percent to 3.1 percent, it has been trending upward for the past three months.

The monthly pace of inflation began to rise in November and has increased in each subsequent month, according to the Department of Labor’s consumer price index.”

“Biden brags ‘wages keep going up’ (real earnings are down 2.1% under Biden) and “‘inflation keeps coming down’ (overall prices are up nearly 18% under Biden). ‘Bidenomics’ is a FAILURE!” the RNC posted on X.

