SOTU: Biden Backs Transgenderism, Calls for Passage of Equality Act

President Joe Biden pledged his loyalty to transgender Americans during his State of the Union address on Thursday night and called for the passage of the so-called Equality Act.

“Pass the Equality Act, and my message to transgender Americans: I have your back” Biden shouted.

The Biden administration is arguably the most pro-transgender administration in American history and actively works through various agencies to deny biological reality and promote sex change drugs and procedures for minors. His administration also actively fights against states that pass laws to protect minors from gender ideology-fueled sexual mutilation.

The Equality Act would codify Democrats’ embrace of gender identity, the made-up concept that one can identify as another sex other than what they were born as. Democrats have tried to pass the bill for years but have yet to get it across a president’s desk.

Democrats have claimed the bill would merely amend federal civil rights law to ensure sexual orientation and gender identity are protected classes, even though the Constitution already provides protection for the rights of all American citizens, regardless of their “identity group.”

If enacted, however, the Equality Act would have a major impact on children and their parents, potentially upending the culture as American families now know it.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the Equality Act would end the federal legal recognition of complementary male and female sex in favor gender identity, and would eliminate the traditional right to privacy of women and girls in public facilities, in favor, instead, of gender identity.

The bill would also eviscerate women’s and girls’ sports and be used to mandate school curricula that affirm and promote sexual orientation and gender identity views. Furthermore, it could be used to remove custody rights from parents who refuse to have their minor children undergo transgender medical interventions and procedures.

The Equality Act also exempts itself from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, meaning religious schools, hospitals, and adoption agencies could face federal sanctions for upholding their teachings with regard to life, sexuality, and marriage under the legislation.

The bill appears to extend to abortion, barring “discrimination on the basis of pregnancy,” which could be used to punish healthcare providers who refuse to perform an abortion or to outlaw policies that ban funding for the procedure.

