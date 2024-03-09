Mara Macie, a candidate running against establishment Republican Rep. John Rutherford (FL), emphasized that she “can’t be bought,” making the remarks during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed out that conservative candidates are giving establishment Republicans a run for their money in places like Texas, which was seen on Super Tuesday.

“I think the real problem that we have is people don’t know what they can do that’s actionable. So you’re right, people — it’s palpable. You can feel that people want change. They want to get the right people into office. But a lot of people don’t understand the politics of how it works, how the money that is backing these people [works],” Macie said, as the two pointed out that the establishment knows it can crush conservative candidates with money, as it receives backing from special interest groups and lobbyists.

“So I think people really need to understand that if you want this change, you can’t just cast a vote. You need to inspire your neighbors. You need to inspire your friends. You need to inspire your family. And if you can, you need to volunteer and financially support these campaigns because that is the only way we are going to have change. They know they can crush us with money. They know they can put out smear ads, that PACs will send out mailers that have blatant lies in them because they can. We have to fight that, and every single person that feels they need this change needs to be a part of that,” Macie said, adding that she never aspired to be a politician but became involved in 2020, fighting coronavirus mandates, as her husband is in the military.

Macie said she has to “outwork” Rutherford, given his establishment backing.

“It’s really that simple. … I have plenty of people volunteering,” she said, adding that she needs name recognition, as well.

“I’m knocking doors. I’m going to events. … And I do have good patriots that are helping me do this. … I’m out on social media, doing that to the best of my ability,” she said, identifying herself as a “born and raised fighter.”

“I came from a family with very strong mentality. I’ve got law enforcement — and I mean the good type, not the corrupt type — going all the way back to — both my grandfathers were cops, and my uncles are cops. My cousins are cops. So, you know, I come from people that believe in justice and truth. And that is how I was raised: with integrity, and I also … I can’t be bought,” she emphasized.

“I don’t see the value in having money when we’re all going to end up in the ground, and if I didn’t do right by God, that is what matters. It doesn’t matter if I die with millions or billions in a bank account. It matters if I did what was right for the people and for God, and those two things are the most important thing[s] to me,” Macie said.

“So I will use every single bit of fighting ability I have — exposing corruption and being transparent with the people — to hold people accountable because what everybody can agree that we’re missing in D.C. — whether you’re left, right, or center — is accountability. Nobody sees accountability anymore, and it’s because they all protect each other, and I’m not there to protect you, to protect other politicians. I’m there to protect the people,” she added.

