President Joe Biden will send New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction, more than $100 million in aid for migrants — including footing the bill for their luxury hotel stays.

Last year, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that American taxpayers would be forced to subsidize mass migration in New York City to the sum of more than $100 million.

The Biden administration has already sent New York City millions to cover costs associated with migrants, including their housing, food, and social services.

Much of the funding had been held up with paperwork. The New York Daily News, though, reports that the taxpayer money is finally set to be trickled down to migrants living in the Big Apple:

The aid — which has sat untouched since Congress first allocated it last summer — is at long last being authorized for disbursement to the city after Adams’ administration provided the feds last Friday with required budgetary documentation as well as a waiver asking the feds to relax a cap on how much of the money can be used on hotel costs, said Schumer’s office. [Emphasis added] … Under existing rules, only 10% of the total aid earmarked for the city can be used to cover costs related to housing migrants in hotels. FEMA is expected to bump that figure up to 15% in response to the Adams administration’s waiver request, clearing the way for the city to receive the full pot of aid, according to Schumer’s team. [Emphasis added]

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is currently suing several Texas-based charter bus companies for dropping off migrants in the sanctuary city without covering the costs of caring for or housing them.

According to Adams, from April 2022 through December 2023, New Yorkers have been forced to spend $3.5 billion housing, feeding, and clothing nearly 200,000 migrants released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.