Democrats are turning a “bind eye” to the Laken Riley Act, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said, discussing the rejection of the legislation in the Democrat-controlled Senate during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Marshall explained that the Laken Riley Act — named after 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whom an illegal alien allegedly murdered in February — was on the Senate floor, but Senate Democrats ultimately rejected it.

“The Democrats rejected it, and it passed the House. I don’t have to tell your listeners about the murder of Laken Riley,” Marshall said, explaining that millions of illegals have slipped into the United States under Joe Biden’s presidency.

“And then her assailant ends up in New York. He gets arrested there. They set him loose. He gets to Georgia. They have a shoplifting warrant out on him as well. And what our legislation would do is if you’re here illegally and you’re picked up for a crime, then you have to be detained — not caught and released but detained until ICE exports you,” Marshall said, explaining that 1.5 million people have gone through the immigration process and have been told no, that they have to leave.

“So 1.5 million people — on top of the millions of got-aways, millions of parolees — and this is what happens. Laken Riley brutally murdered, and it’s just a sad day in America,” the senator said, explaining that there are “lots of loopholes” that currently exist, and the Laken Riley Act would “tighten it up.”

“I think there’s some discretion. And I think what the law is is more on the violent crimes that they’re picked up on. So this would be for any type of crime that you’re picked up for you would be detained,” he said, as the suspect in Riley’s murder had a warrant out for shoplifting.

When asked how the Senate has received all of this, Marshall said it has been a “mediocre” response.

“I think that they’re gonna say, ‘Well … we had a bigger immigration bill out there. So you turned it down. So we’re not going to help you out with this one.’ So they’re turning their blind eye towards this,” Marshall said, adding that they have the goal of getting more people to cross the border.

LISTEN:

“Their goal is to grease the skids to get as many people across the border as they can. This doesn’t fit that narrative. So they’re going to keep pushing back in that direction until we just open the floodgates. They’re not going to do anything to secure the border. And even then, I’m not sure they’re serious,” he added.

