Democrats want an open border to “build their census,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, detailing the fight between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of border security.

Democrats in the Senate this week rejected the Laken Riley Act, and the White House has rejected it as well, urging Republicans to instead get on board with the highly flawed Senate immigration bill.

RELATED VIDEO — Sen. Roger Marshall Plans Resolution for “No Confidence” Vote Against Biden’s DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas:

C-SPAN

When asked by host Mike Slater why Democrats are opposing these legitimate efforts to secure the border and export criminal illegal aliens out of the country, Marshall said Democrats are actually trying to “build their census.”

“It is absolutely to build their census, so they can have more people,” he explained. “So when they do the census, the amount of government resources that are resources that go to your district is based upon that census, and they’re gonna be voting illegally.”

“And you know, so they help to grow their electoral college as well. California and New York are hemorrhaging people — people that are leaving because they’re tired of the violence. So they’re trying to backfill that so they keep the number of congressional seats, which adds to their electoral college,” he said, concluding that it is absolutely “politically motivated.”

LISTEN:

Further, Marshall said Democrats create crises and then think the government can solve them. But then, their solution actually causes more problems.

“Now the mayor of New York, Chicago are feeling the pain,” he said, explaining that they are now requesting monetary aid.

“It’s not going to solve the violence problems. To your point, the folks that came in from Venezuela, a lot of those are not good people. It’s a violent society. If you’ve ever been there, you understand just how violent that society is. These got-aways, 2 million got-aways in this country — there’s a reason they didn’t go through the regular process,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.