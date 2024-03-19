Judiciary Republicans dropped a damning impeachment video Tuesday night exclusively obtained early by Breitbart News, featuring never seen footage of former Biden associates speaking with the House impeachment inquiry.

The associates in the video are Tony Bobulinski, Jason Galanis, and Devon Archer. All three are set to testify before the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

Bobulinski is known for alleging that President Joe Biden is the “big guy,” who was marked in a text message to receive a ten percent stake in a joint venture with a company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Archer, one of Hunter’s best friends in business, told the inquiry that Hunter placed Joe Biden on speakerphone multiple times with his business associates.

Galanis confirmed Archer’s testimony. He said then vice president Joe Biden was on speakerphone calls with Biden associates, including one call with a Russian oligarch and one-time mayor of Moscow.

The seven minute and eighteen-second video shows all three former Biden associates answering damning questions about the Biden business.

While all three associates are set to testify Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) also asked Hunter Biden to testify that day, but his lawyer said he would not appear. Hunter said in December he would only testify in public. Hunter backtracked on that claim and finally appeared for a closed-door interview.

House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family in 2022. They revealed that Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.