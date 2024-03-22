Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill Wednesday that addresses homelessness and its impact on the community and defended it against critics, making it clear that Floridians “should not be impacted by a homeless encampment” in their communities.

DeSantis signed HB 1365 on Wednesday. The bill goes into effect October 1, and, according to a Florida House staff analysis, prohibits “a county or municipality from authorizing or otherwise permitting any person from regularly engaging in public camping or public sleeping on any public property, public building, or public right-of-way under the county or municipality’s jurisdiction unless such person has been lawfully issued a temporary permit authorizing such activity by the county or municipality.” In other words, homeless encampments are not permitted.

According to the governor’s office, the measure would instead place homeless individuals in a temporary shelter monitored by law enforcement. Additionally, the shelters will offer mental health and substance abuse treatments. When homeless shelters reach maximum capacity, the bill “directs the Department of Children and Families to authorize temporary campsites” that still provide treatments for substance abuse and mental health, have running water and restrooms, and — like the shelters — prohibit the use of drugs.

However, some critics have asserted that DeSantis is “criminalizing homelessness,” but he said that is not the case.

“No. Criminalizing homeless — it’s not criminalizing homelessness,” DeSantis told reporters.

“What they’re saying is you don’t have a right to just sleep in front of somebody’s business, or you don’t have a right to just take over a street and put an encampment down. You have homeless shelters,” he explained:

What the bill does is it says you have a right to take people out of the public areas and put them in a shelter. We’re putting requirements that you’re not allowing them to use drugs. You’re offering mental health. You’re doing that, but that’s because they should be in a shelter.

He emphasized the importance of this taking place “outside of where the public is impacted by this.”

“You should not be impacted by a homeless encampment as a Floridian. That’s what that bill does,” the governor continued.

“And you know what if other places around the country had done that, there probably would be a lot fewer people moving to Florida as a result,” he added.

In a statement released announcing his signing of the bill, DeSantis reemphasized that “Florida will not allow homeless encampments to intrude on its citizens or undermine their quality of life like we see in states like New York and California.”

“The legislation I signed today upholds our commitment to law and order while also ensuring homeless individuals have the resources they need to get back on their feet,” he added.