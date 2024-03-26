President Joe Biden’s “cowardly” decision for the U.S. to abstain from the U.N. Security Council’s call for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict — effectively granting Hamas its wish to remain in power — is a “slap in the face” to Israel, according to Representative Chip Roy.

The Texas Republican further accused the Democrat president of pandering to progressive extremists while “abandoning” America’s longtime ally in the Middle East.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday, Rep. Roy addressed the recent U.S. abstention from a U.N. Security Council vote calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, a move that diverged from its usual practice of vetoing resolutions against Israel.

“The Biden administration’s cowardly decision to abandon our ally Israel and abstain instead of vetoing this biased UN Security Council Resolution is a slap in the face,” he said. “This is yet another shameless ploy to curry favor with the radical progressive Democrats whose true sympathies lie with Hamas.”

The Biden admin's failure to veto the UN Security Council — & instead abstain — is just ANOTHER example of their hostility to our great ally, Israel This morning's action solidifies the moral rot at the United Nations & why it doesn't deserve a dime of taxpayer dollars https://t.co/4W6cKjMhff — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 25, 2024

Calling for such policies to “end” at once, the congressman suggested House Republicans “use our power of the purse to defund and leave the UN once and for all.”

“My friend Senator Lee and I introduced a bill (H.R. 6645) to do just that,” he noted.

The matter comes as Republican officials blast President Biden’s “unconscionable” decision to have the United States abstain from a vote on the U.N. Security Council’s first ceasefire demand in Gaza, in a move that further increased tensions between the Biden administration and Israel.

GOP members described the “shocking betrayal” of Israel by the Biden administration as both “disgusting and cowardly.”

The decision on Monday led to the Jewish state canceling a high-level visit to Washington, evidencing the deepest rift since the war’s start, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Biden of “retreating” from a principled stance.

>> and leaving in place its administration so that it can repeat, time and again, the massacre of October 7, as it has promised to do. Hamas rebuffed all US offers for a compromise, while celebrating the Security Council's resolution. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 26, 2024

In addition, on Tuesday, Israel pulled its leading negotiators out of hostage talks in Doha, Qatar, after the Hamas terrorist group toughened its demands in response to the UN’s Security Council resolution.

