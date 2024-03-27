Ruby Garcia is the latest victim of President Joe Biden’s “open border policies,” Rep. John James (R-MI) says, after she was shot and left for dead, allegedly by a previously deported illegal alien.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is accused of murdering Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 22 — shooting her and leaving her dead on the side of U.S. Highway 131, according to police.

Ortiz-Vite, who has allegedly admitted to murdering Garcia, was previously deported to Mexico from the United States in 2020 but later illegally crossed the border, undeterred by Border Patrol.

James, who represents the northeast suburbs of Detroit, called out Biden on Twitter and urged him to intervene to stop the record-breaking flow of illegal immigration to the U.S.

“Biden’s open border policies are costing lives in [Michigan],” James wrote. “TODAY, he could implement border measures, or use the authority that he already has. [President Biden], when is enough, enough? Say their names: Ruby Garcia, Laken Riley, & so many more gone during your [administration].”

Meanwhile, Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), who represents the district where Garcia was murdered, issued a statement in which she claimed to support “bipartisan immigration reform that both secures our border and makes sure that individuals who come to our country are fully vetted to keep our communities safe.”

Scholten opposed the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2) and backed the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 16) to provide amnesty to at least three million illegal aliens in the U.S.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), running for U.S. Senate in neighboring Indiana, wrote on Twitter, “Laken Riley, Ruby Garcia … how many more innocent Americans have to die before Joe Biden closes the border?”

Likewise, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) said, “Joe Biden’s open border policies continue to kill innocent Americans” in response to Garcia’s murder.

Ortiz-Vite remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility without bail and is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Garcia’s family said the young woman “was a good person” who “never tried to hurt nobody’s feelings.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Garcia’s family.

