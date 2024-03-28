Poll: Nearly 4-in-5 Americans Continue to Support Israel in War

A new Harvard-Harris poll released March 27 suggests support for Israel remains strong among American voters, with 79% backing the Jewish state over Hamas in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, virtually unchanged since February.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, 82% of American voters supported Israel over Hamas in February’s Harvard-Harris poll. The figure for March is down only slightly, to 79%, in a poll conducted among 2,111 registered voters.

The March poll also showed that nearly two-thirds of American voters, 63%, only supported a ceasefire in Gaza “after the release of all hostages and Hamas [is] removed from power.” The percentage in February with that view was 67%.

The Biden administration allowed a United Nations Security Council Resolution to pass this week that called for a ceasefire without making it conditional on the release of the remaining 134 Israeli hostages still in captivity in Gaza.

In February, nearly two-thirds of American voters also supported an Israeli attack on the last Hamas battalions in Gaza, as Breitbart News noted:

Nearly two thirds — 63% — said that Israel should “continue its ground invasion into Southern Gaza to root out the final elements of Hamas.” The Biden administration has said it would not support such an operation due to the presence of Palestinian civilians.

(That question was not repeated in March.)

Overall, the picture of American public opinion suggests that the majority of voters oppose the Biden administration’s policies.

