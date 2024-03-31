Former Olympic medal-winner Caitlyn Jenner has slammed President Joe Biden for his declaration of Easter Sunday 2024 as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days — a self proclaimed devout Catholic — as Transgender Day of Visibility,” Jenner wrote Saturday on X (formerly Twitter).

“The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen,’” Jenner added.

On Good Friday, President Biden issued an official proclamation of March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility,” preempting Christians’ celebration of Easter Sunday.

“We honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” Biden said in the proclamation.

The Regime's erasure of Christianity is deliberate and malicious. pic.twitter.com/zYPFUhQYvm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 31, 2024

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation,” Biden stated. “Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive.”

In the text, Biden attacked conservatives who follow the biological sciences that distinguish males from females and who refuse to repeat the lie that women can become men and vice-versa.

The president alleged that “extremists” are proposing “hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families,” in reference to legislation aimed at protecting children from dangerous and often irreversible treatments that the president euphemistically calls “gender-affirming care.”

Caitlyn (née Bruce) Jenner also responded to a tweet by presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre touting Biden’s support for transgender Americans.

“Hey there…it’s called Easter Sunday,” Jenner said of Transgender Day of Visibility. “The Holiest Day in the Christian faith that BILLIONS of people practice worldwide.”

