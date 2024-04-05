Exclusive — Wisconsin Republican Chair: Key Swing States Must Ensure Election Integrity

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is ready to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Schimming offered a stunning stat to help show why it is so important to ensure that elections are free and fair in the key swing state.

“We’ve had 12 elections in 24 years in this state that have been decided by less than 30,000 votes,” Schimming said.

“I mean, look at [Sen.] Ron Johnson…a good friend of mine and [of] the party, and he got elected… — this past time — by less than 27,000 votes,” he continued, highlighting many close races.

“Wisconsin, this year, is not one of 50 states. It’s one of five. The truth of the matter is this gets down to five, six, seven states, and if these states are not on their game on poll watching, poll working, election integrity — we had an active war room for a couple of days this week. We processed dozens of complaints and solved them through that war room,” he said, making it clear these swing states must ensure the integrity of their elections.

Wisconsin, he continued, has 1,850 local units of government for voting and recruited 5,500 poll workers in November.

LISTEN:

“We had 1,000 of them deployed yesterday for a much smaller election. So I’m just sending the signal to clerks, statewide, wherever they might be, look, we want to work with you. But we are going to do everything imaginable to enforce the law, and if that means working with you and calling and resolving a problem, we’ll do that. But if that means saying, ‘We’ll see you in court,’ we will see them in court,” he warned.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.