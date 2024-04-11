Mockery Erupts Following Hillary Clinton’s State Dinner Appearance

Mockery of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has erupted across social media following her Wednesday appearance at the White House’s state dinner, which honored Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were guests at Wednesday’s White House state dinner. However, Hillary’s appearance generated quite a reaction on social media after she opted to appear in a long pink dress.

RNC Research on X commented, “Crooked Hillary Clinton arrives at the White House for the State Dinner — briefly pausing to admire a portrait of herself hanging on the wall.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton arrives at the White House for the State Dinner — briefly pausing to admire a portrait of herself hanging on the wall pic.twitter.com/Bq9cewqODO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Social media users had many questions and comments, mocking the entire moment with memes and commentary.

“Hillary Clinton always has to wear a costume,” one user wrote as another added, “Who dresses this woman, does she not have any friends to prevent these fashion disasters??? She looks like she’s wearing a table cloth.”

Others chimed in:

Hillary Clinton always has to wear a costume pic.twitter.com/DxHllr0wpP — realstephaniegaddis🌺 (@stephanegaddis) April 11, 2024

Hillary Clinton arrived at tonight's White House state dinner in a dress she may have stolen from former Office of Nuclear Energy deputy Sam Britton. pic.twitter.com/9lFJTexm9i — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) April 11, 2024

All around me are familiar faces, worn out places, worn out faces pic.twitter.com/JIX16k0SMa — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 10, 2024

What is Hillary Clinton wearing? pic.twitter.com/cbdFNpCoC4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 11, 2024

Hillary Clinton is at The White House this evening appropriating Japanese culture pic.twitter.com/rIocSS5toa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2024

Why is @HillaryClinton Wearing a Horrendous Indian Table Cloth as a Dress?!… pic.twitter.com/u1LgaNpigp — (@Emilio2763) April 11, 2024

Hillary’s appearance comes shortly after she ignited a political firestorm by telling voters upset about a Biden-Trump rematch to “get over yourself.”

“Get over yourself. Those are the two choices. And, you know, it’s kind of like one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies,” she said, adding, “I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice.”