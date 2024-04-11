Mockery Erupts Following Hillary Clinton’s State Dinner Appearance

Hillary Clinton
Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hannah Knudsen

Mockery of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has erupted across social media following her Wednesday appearance at the White House’s state dinner, which honored Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were guests at Wednesday’s White House state dinner. However, Hillary’s appearance generated quite a reaction on social media after she opted to appear in a long pink dress.

RNC Research on X commented, “Crooked Hillary Clinton arrives at the White House for the State Dinner — briefly pausing to admire a portrait of herself hanging on the wall.”

Social media users had many questions and comments, mocking the entire moment with memes and commentary.

“Hillary Clinton always has to wear a costume,” one user wrote as another added, “Who dresses this woman, does she not have any friends to prevent these fashion disasters??? She looks like she’s wearing a table cloth.”

Others chimed in:

Hillary’s appearance comes shortly after she ignited a political firestorm by telling voters upset about a Biden-Trump rematch to “get over yourself.”

“Get over yourself. Those are the two choices. And, you know, it’s kind of like one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies,” she said, adding, “I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.