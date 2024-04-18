Dismissed Trump Juror: Trump Looked ‘Bored,’ ‘Less Orange’

One of two jurors who have been dismissed from former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York said the former president looked “bored” and “less orange.”

Seven jurors were selected and sworn in this week in the criminal trial at the hands of Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but as of Thursday afternoon, only five remained. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan — a Democrat donor — “abruptly” dismissed a juror who was concerned about her identity becoming public. Another juror was dismissed over suspicions that he may not have been totally honest on the questionnaire, according to the Associated Press.

One dismissed juror spoke to a reporter following her exit. The woman, who just became a citizen of the U.S., was asked about her impression of Trump.

“You know, he looked less orange. Definitely like more yellowish … he doesn’t look angry or — I think he looks bored, like he wants this to finish and go do his stuff.”

The woman added that the case is historic and will define “so many things,” but said at the same time the job as the juror is to be impartial and unbiased.

“So it was, yeah, it was weird, like the whole atmosphere. Like, you know. It’s an important case at the same time,” she said:

At least 50 potential jurors were dismissed from the first jury pool, and another 48 in the second pool were dismissed after they said they could not be impartial. Trump-world lawyer Jesse Binnall told Breitbart News Daily this week that he believes the prosecution is attempting to “stack the deck against” Trump in the jury pool.

He detailed some of the topics on the questionnaire prospective jurors had to fill out:

What media organizations do you get your news from, and, you know, looking for people who might be listening to talk radio, you know, watching cable news shows that might be seen as favoring President Trump, etc., etc. And they focused a lot of questions trying to find out if you have ever been involved in supporting President Trump at all over the years.

“They don’t ask any questions if you’ve been involved in supporting President Biden, if you might have political bias and biases that show that you might want to convict President Trump in order to affect the presidential election as a juror,” Binall continued.

One prospective juror, who reportedly said she could remain unbiased, admitted in an interview that she is “not a fan” of Trump, listing various reasons including his comments on China as well as his positions on policies related to “women and reproductive health”: