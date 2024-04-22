Planet Fitness’s incoming boss reportedly required workers at her previous job to attend “unconscious bias training.”

Colleen Keating also backed “hiring through a DEI lens” in her former position as chief executive with FirstKey Homes and signed a document called “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge,” the New York Post revealed.

BREAKING: Colleen Keating has been appointed as the new CEO of @PlanetFitness. As the former CEO of FirstKey Homes, Keating instituted mandatory inclusivity training for all employees and implemented "hiring through a DEI lens." She also pledged to abide by the "CEO Action for… pic.twitter.com/p268NXYuv2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2024

In its announcement Tuesday, Planet Fitness said Keating’s appointment to the company will take effect on June 10.

“As the next CEO of Planet Fitness, I am eager to begin working alongside the management team and hit the ground running as we position the business for sustainable growth and value creation. I have long admired the Planet Fitness brand and could not be more excited to dig in and help the Company reach its fullest potential,” Keating stated.

The news comes as Planet Fitness’s stock plunged once the company told women to share restrooms with men, Breitbart News reported March 19.

It also instructed its workers to “speak in the way transgender customers demand,” the outlet said. It later reported that Planet Fitness experienced a $400 million drop in market value after it canceled the gym membership of an individual in Alaska who took a picture of a transgender person shaving in the women’s locker room.

More recently, Planet Fitness received over two dozen bomb threats across the country after the “transgender woman,” a biological male, was seen shaving in the women’s locker room, Breitbart News reported April 9.

“The original incident occurred in March after one gym goer, Patricia Silva, discovered a man shaving in the women’s locker room. According to reports, she told employees and made a video about it,” the outlet said.

In addition, law enforcement officers in North Carolina arrested a man recently for entering a Planet Fitness women’s locker room and removing his clothing, according to Breitbart News.

According to the recent Post article, it is the policy of Planet Fitness to allow its members to use the restroom and locker room of their gender identity.