REPORT: Planet Fitness Value Takes $400 Million Nosedive Following Trans Bathroom Controversy

Planet Fitness’s status as a “Judgement Free Zone” appears to have significantly diminished its value as a company.

The fitness chain saw a $400 million drop in market value after they canceled the gym membership of a person in Alaska who photographed a male transgender person shaving in the women’s locker room, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Planet Fitness’s value dropped from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion.

The story of the man shaving in the women’s locker room went viral after being shared on the popular X account Libs of TikTok. The account, popular with those opposed to trans influence and radical gender ideology, has blasted Planet Fitness for prioritizing the “inclusivity” of a man as opposed to the safety and privacy of women.

On Tuesday, Libs of TikTok boasted of the drop in Planet Fitness’s market value and urged followers to continue boycotting.

“Whoa. Planet Fitness saw $400 Million wiped off its value since we broke the story of them allowing men in female lockers rooms and then banning the woman who exposed it. Turns out people don’t want to support companies who cave to gender pseudoscience and allow men in womens’ private spaces! #BoycottPlanetFitness Do not let up! Keep it going!”

Patricia Silva, the patron who had her membership canceled, says a 12-year-old girl was present in the locker room when the man began shaving. Planet Fitness confirmed canceling Silva’s membership while reaffirming their commitment to “inclusion.”

“As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment,” said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer McCall Gosselin.

“Our gender identity non-discrimination policy states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated.”

The efforts to boycott Planet Fitness are reminiscent of the highly successful efforts to boycott Bud Light after the once-popular beer brand embraced trans activist Dylan Mulvaney by putting his face on their beer cans.

