Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is introducing legislation to prevent the District of Columbia from giving municipal voting rights to foreign nationals, including illegal aliens.

In 2022, Democrats on the D.C. Council approved a plan to allow foreign nationals to vote in local elections so long as they have resided in the district for 30 days. This includes illegal aliens with no legal basis to reside in the United States.

On Wednesday, Marshall introduced the Demanding Citizenship in D.C. Elections Act which would nullify the D.C. Council’s allowing foreign nationals to vote in local elections and mandate that voters in the district must be American citizens.

“Joe Biden has erased our borders, undermined our national security, and threatened our sovereignty,” Marshall said in a statement:

The Democrats and the DNC’s takeover of our elections in Washington, D.C., undermines our Democracy, and they do not even try to hide it. This is election interference by design, with the ultimate goal being the unraveling of our free and fair elections by engineering the largest-scale invasion of our country and turning them out at the ballot box to perpetually ‘cook the books’ for Democrats. [Emphasis added]

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is cosponsoring the legislation and Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) is sponsoring the legislation in the House.

Last year, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) represented seven D.C. residents in a lawsuit to stop the district from allowing foreign nationals to vote in local elections. In March of this year, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit.

“Make no mistake: Joe Biden sees these 11 million illegal aliens now on U.S. soil as Democrat voters,” Marshall said. “We the people must fight back; too much is at stake. Our Democracy as we know it is under attack by this administration, and while this legislation is a great first step, much more needs to be done.”

