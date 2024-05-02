Franklin Graham on National Day of Prayer: ‘Faith and Trust in Jesus Christ’ Can Change the Heart

Faith and trust in Jesus is the only thing that can truly change the human heart, Christian evangelist Franklin Graham said in a video message posted Thursday, recognizing the National Day of Prayer.

“Our country is in a real mess, and we see the hatred that is on our college campuses,” Graham began, referencing the unrest at various universities across the country as anti-Israel, pro-Hamas activists continue to gather and sow discord.

“The hatred that is around the world,” Graham continued, noting that “Jesus understood hatred” more than anyone.

“They nailed him to a tree, and He willingly gave His life and he died. He shed His blood and was buried for our sins. He understands hate,” Graham pressed, explaining that God can change the human heart, and that is only through His son Jesus, as stated in scripture, John 14:6. Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

“And the only one who can change the human heart is God, and that’s by putting our faith and trust in Jesus Christ, who came to save us from our sins by dying in our place on that cross, shedding his own blood, and on the third day, walking right out of that grave,” Graham continued, declaring that Jesus is, indeed, “alive.”

“He’ll come at each and every heart,” he said, explaining that the “greatest need” for the nation right now is “changed hearts.” And one putting their faith in Jesus is the only way, he continued, offering a prayer for those who have never put their faith in Jesus:

On this #NationalDayOfPrayer, our country is in a real mess. The greatest need our nation has is for changed hearts. Join me in praying for this country, our leaders—and for hearts to be changed. Take a minute to watch and share this with others. pic.twitter.com/4MBzUnxfJb — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 2, 2024

Graham also shared a scripture, Colossians 4:2, instructing Christians to “continue steadfastly in prayer being watchful with thanksgiving”:

Others recognized the National Day of Prayer on social media as well, including several well-known Republicans:

On National Day of Prayer, please join me in praying for our great state of Florida and our nation as we remember God's faithfulness and seek His guidance. pic.twitter.com/dVz3jJy9Js — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 2, 2024

On National Day of Prayer, @CaseyDeSantis and I join all of our fellow Floridians in praying for our state and nation. We are fortunate for the numerous blessings that have already been bestowed upon us in Florida, and pray that God continues to bless and protect us. God bless… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

I am proud to join Alabamians and folks across the country for the 73rd National Day of Prayer. Together, through the power of prayer and unwavering faith, we will always come up stronger than ever before.https://t.co/f1PPoONGox — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 2, 2024