Pro-Dave McCormick PAC Launches Massive Ad Buy in Pennsylvania

A PAC supporting Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick launched a seven-figure ad buy in the state as the race heats up and McCormick hopes to unseat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

The Keystone Renewal PAC launched a $4 million ad buy in Pennsylvania in support of McCormick in hopes of boosting the Republican and, ultimately, helping Republicans take the Senate back in November.

The first ad features Cliff Harris, a West Point graduate and U.S. Army Captain who highlighted McCormick’s time at West Point.

“David McCormick embodies the values of duty, honor, and country that are instilled in us at West Point,” he said, describing the Senate hopeful as a “selfless leader” and “workhorse” who “always puts his country first.”

“You know, there’s a huge difference between a politician and a leader. What America needs is leadership, and that’s Dave McCormick,” he adds.

WATCH:

WATCH: New Pennsylvania Senate ad from Keystone Renewal PAC supporting @DaveMcCormickPA. pic.twitter.com/v0JmwBcOSC — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 8, 2024

McCormick, who lost the 2022 Senate primary to Mehemet Oz — who was defeated by now-Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) — officially clinched the nomination in April, running unopposed. The race is a prime pick-up opportunity for Republicans, who hope to win the Senate back from Democrat control.

The veteran and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates has predicted, on more than one occasion, that the Keystone State is becoming “increasingly red.”

“Pennsylvania is becoming increasingly red. So, in 2016, when Trump won, there were one million more registered Democrats than Republicans,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday ahead of the primary, explaining that the Democrat advantage will have decreased to “probably 300,000 more Democrats than Republicans registered” in 2024.

“And, by 2028, we’ll be red,” he said. “So, we’re moving in the right direction, and, you know, it’s a — really a tale of rural versus urban and suburban counties.”

McCormick predicted that both he and former President Donald Trump will win in November, emphasizing that the state is turning red “mostly because the left and the Democratic Party are moving so far to the left that they’re out of step with Pennsylvanians.”

Notably, Casey is among those who joined President Joe Biden in celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, which fell on Easter Sunday:

I'm proud to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility and support all those who are living as their authentic selves. I'll always fight to make sure that trans and nonbinary kids, students, and adults are protected and respected in America. pic.twitter.com/C4bWAIIzQm — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 31, 2024

A late April survey from Emerson College/the Hill showed McCormick coming within striking distance of Casey in the U.S. Senate race, trailing by just four percentage points.