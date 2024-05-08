Republicans and Democrats have been trouncing Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) for his response to the news that Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a worm removed from his brain.

On Wednesday, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy revealed that a doctor told him of a dead worm found inside his brain that, fortunately, caused no permanent damage to his mental faculties. As CNN noted, he has since recovered from the complications:

Around the same time, the Times said, he suffered from mercury poisoning, which can lead to neurological issues such as loss of peripheral vision, muscle weakness and issues with movement, hearing and speech, as well as memory loss. Kennedy told the paper he has recovered from the memory loss and brain fogginess and that the parasite did not require treatment.

In response to the news, Rep. Mike Collins said on X: “You either die a Kennedy with a hole in the brain or live long enough to become a Kennedy with a hole in the brain.”

As of this writing, Collins has not deleted the post despite intense backlash from both Democrats and Republicans, who believe he went too far.

“This is beyond the pale and I am a conservative telling you this. Some level of human decency should transcend politics. Do better,” said one account.

“This is the most disgraceful post I have ever seen from a sitting member of Congress. Absolutely ghoulish and repugnant,” said veteran advocate Travis Akers.

“Why do we all have to try and be insult comics? I have no love for Kennedy but this is a disgusting remark. This is the opposite of leadership,” said Erin Brockovich.

“Wtf is wrong with you?” said Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan.

Your worst tweet of the week –and it’s only Wednesday,” said Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

As of this writing, Mike Collins has neither issued an apology nor deleted the tweet. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued no response to the tweet as well.

