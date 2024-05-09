Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 532: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on the Attempt to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

Breitbart’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle joins host Mike Slater to discuss yesterday’s effort by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) by filing a motion for Johnson to vacate the chair. The effort ultimate failed when House Democrats decided to save Johnson’s speakership by voting to table Greene’s motion—a move they chose not to do when former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was similarly targeted for ouster last October.

What does it mean that Speaker Johnson owns his gavel to the Democrats? Does he essentially have a ”co-speakership” with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)? Is this what Jeffries meant when he told CBS News last Sunday that Democrats “effectively have been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done.”

Was MTG’s failed effort a good idea? Will there be more challenges to Johnson’s speakership? Boyle has the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

