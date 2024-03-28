Joe Biden Spikes Immigrant Population to 51.4 Million

The number of migrants in the United States is at a record 51.4 million, up by 6.4 million people since President Joe Biden took office, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

The data shows one in six people, or 15.5 percent of the U.S. population, arrived via the federal government’s myriad official and unofficial migration paths.

Almost one in five workers was born outside the United States, according to the March 28 report.

CIS reported:

Since President Biden took office in January 2021, the foreign-born population has grown by 6.4 million — larger than the individual populations of 33 states. … If current trends continue, the foreign-born population will reach nearly 60 million and 17.5 percent [one in six] of the U.S. population by the end of a second Biden term — both figures would be without any precedent in American history.

The U.S. population consists of 280 million native-born Americans and 51 million immigrants.

One century ago, voters forced Congress to sharply reduce immigration in 1924. The shutdown lasted 41 years until 1965. The low level of migration helped to spread the wealth created by the industrial economy, so ensuring a wealthy and powerful middle class.

But in 1965, lobbyists persuaded the federal government to reopen the doors and adopt the Cold War’s “Nation of Immigrants” narrative. The government doubled the inflow in 1990 under Republican President George H.W. Bush and then re-doubled the inflow in 2021 under President Joe Biden. The result is a bigger national economy — and smaller per-person income.

Most migrants arrive via the government’s many legal migration routes, according to CIS. “Legal immigrants still account for roughly three-fourths of the total foreign-born population,” the report said.’

CIS estimated that Biden has increased the population of illegal immigrants by roughly four million, hitting “14 million in February 2024 [which is] four million larger than in January 2021, when President Biden took office.”

The population of illegal migrants grows as the government fails to stop them coming over the border. But it also shrinks as some illegals go home, die, or win legal status.

Biden’s nation-changing inflow is enabled by the Democratic Party’s powerful combination of big government politicians and activists, the party’s Wall Street donors, and the investors’ astroturf empire of open-border ideological progressives,

The Democrats’ pro-migration political coalition is strongest in major cities.

Many cities rely on a flood of new migrants to replace the millions of Americans who quit the high-crime, high-rent cities for middle-class suburbs, and greener states. On March 18, for example, New York politicians called for taxpayers to fund the immigration lawyers who will bring in their replacements:

Immigration is a boon for New York City’s economy – immigrants are more likely to work, start a business, and contribute billions of dollars into our New York economy in spending power and tax revenue,” said Comptroller Brad Lander. “Investing in immigration legal services will bolster New York City’s bottom line by keeping workers in the workforce, getting new arrivals work authorization, keeping families together and providing pathways to upward mobility.

“An international migration Ponzi scheme is the only thing that averts a demographic doom loop for cities like New York and San Francisco,” as Americans flee the Democrats’ huge and badly-run cities, Lind wrote in a September 2023 article for Compact Magazine. He continued:

The rentier cities have come to depend on a constant influx of new immigrants from other countries to replace the immigrants and natives who move out in search of lower prices or higher wages. Low-wage immigrants are welcome as servants for the urban managerial elite, tenants for urban slumlords, clients for public agencies and nonprofits, riders for mass transit, and taxpayers for urban governments.

The immigration policy is very unpopular, but government officials insist they profit by extracting more government clients from poor countries.

“Its clear that even though we welcome refugees and asylees for humanitarian reasons, they bring cultural richness, enhance community vibrancy, and – as we showed in our report – add a net positive economic contribution to the U.S.!,” claimed Miranda Lynch-Smith, a deputy assistant secretary for Human Services policy. “There are so many reasons to do what is right and welcome and assist refugees and asylees,” she said in February 2024.

However, the main drivers of immigration are the nation’s corps of bipartisan investors and CEOs who gain more wealth from the inflow of additional consumers, renters, and workers.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has relied on Extraction Migration to grow the economy after allowing investors to move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded Americans.

This is Miette a very young homeless fentanyl addict who has clearly been taking it cut with xylazine AKA tranq which has likely caused her wounds. @cocainemichelle gave her some Neosporin. It was hard to get her to listen to us and understand the deadly road she is on pic.twitter.com/QRi5g8kRYQ — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) March 25, 2024

The policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has damaged small countries and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.