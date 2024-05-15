Missouri GOP Secretary of State Candidate Tells Voters ‘Don’t Be Weak and Gay’

Valentina Gomez, a Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Missouri, is going viral over a post on social media in which she tells voters, “Don’t be weak and gay.”

The post features a video of Gomez jogging with what appears to be a weighed vest, telling the camera, “In America, you can be anything you want. Don’t be weak and gay. Stay fucking hard.” It then cuts to a picture of Gomez holding up a rifle with the American flag at her side, and one can hear the song “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco playing.

The image of Gomez, a real estate investor, with a gun is followed by the advertisement for her candidacy for Secretary of State.

“Don’t be weak and gay. August 6th is the day we take Missouri back from these corrupt politicians,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Andrew Tate and adding, “MAGA”:

The post went wildly viral, garnering a lot of attention — much of it negative.

“Pathetic excuse for a human being,” one Twitter user wrote, as others described the video as “cringe” and “bizarre.” Many took issue with her use of the word “gay.”

“Gay? The gay and lesbian people I’ve met in my life have proven themselves to be anything but weak. This is utterly pathetic,” one user wrote. Another said her comments were “literal homophobia,” while another added, “Nothing says ‘I like weak and gay’ like trying to get Andrew Tate to notice you.”

“GOP politics in 2024: masculine bossbabe women, disruption of God’s order for family & society, and guns going pew pew,” one individual assessed, concluding that Gomez’s message is not a “genuine representation of authentic right-wing, traditional virtue & customs in mainstream politics both socially and economically.”

However, the comments were not all bad, as some agreed with her message, writing “exactly” along with a “preach sister!!,” “I love it,” and “amazing.”

This is not Gomez’s first time wading into controversy; in February, she literally torched books found at the Missouri Public Library that she says groom children.

“When I am in office, they will burn,” she said:

Meet Valentina Gomez, a Republican running for Missouri Secretary of State. She recently posted a campaign video showing herself incinerating LGBT books with a flamethrower.

— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 9, 2024

Missouri’s incumbent Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) is not running against Gomez, as he is vying for the gubernatorial position.

The Missouri Secretary of State election takes place August 6 and features several other candidates. Gomez’s political website features the scripture, Proverbs 29:2, near the section on her mission. It reads, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: But when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

Her platform includes abolishing voting machines, activating the national guard to secure elections, modernizing infrastructure, rejecting mandates — including vaccine rules — protecting children against the transgender agenda, backing police, protecting sports, “exterminating” human trafficking, and “bulletproofing” freedom by securing the Second Amendment, while also seeking transparent governance and library accountability.