The Libertarian Party chose its nominee for president following its convention — which drew significant attention as former President Donald Trump appeared as a speaker — nominating a gay man who has a history of leftist positions and supports an open border and Drag Queen Story Hour for children.

While both Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at the Libertarian convention, the party ultimately nominated their own party activist Chase Oliver as their candidate for president.

“We did it! I am officially the presidential nominee. But the work is not done, please help me nominate my running mate @terMaatMike,” Oliver, who thew a wrench in the Georgia Senate election in 2020, said.

“There is no better unifying ticket in this party than this one. It’s time to unify and move forward for liberty,” he added:

But some are already highlighting Oliver’s extreme positions, pointing to social media posts and videos that are concerning to many:

🚨 The Libertarians just nominated Chase Oliver, who has PUBLICLY called for: ➡️ Transing children

➡️ Mask & Vax mandates

➡️ Men in women’s sports

➡️ Open borders And that’s just what he’s been calling for under Biden What a joke. This guy’s not getting anywhere CLOSE to 3% pic.twitter.com/Xa5fELQc32 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2024

This is Chase Oliver. He just won the Libertarian presidential nomination. pic.twitter.com/bcChLUGyQE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

In one post in February 2023, Oliver took issue with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signing a bill into law banning health care “treatments” for transgender children.

”This is the government getting between parents and doctors providing medical care. The young people of Mississippi just had their choices limited by a legislature, not a physician or mental health professional,” he said:

This is the government getting between parents and doctors providing medical care.

The young people of Mississippi just had their choices limited by a legislature, not a physician or mental health professional. That is wrong. https://t.co/1AFRld3zep — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) March 1, 2023

In another post circulating on social media, Oliver seemingly defends drag queens reading to children for “Drag Queen Story Hour,” contending that many are simply performance artists who “want to be able to have different levels of performance,” comparing them to the Wiggles. He later said he would hypothetically drop his own children off at a story hour led by drag queens:

Libertarian nominee Chase Oliver: 99% of drag queen story hours are fine for kids. If he had children, he says he'd bring them to one and leave them there. "It's just like the Wiggles" pic.twitter.com/grNYFtAVHQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

Guess what?

I went to a Pride event featuring a Drag Queen Storytime

And there was no "grooming" or sexualization.

Just happy kids hearing a story about rainbows. When you see something firsthand, you can see past media scare tactics. — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) June 25, 2022

In another video, Oliver made the case for open borders:

Earlier this year Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party Nominee, went to the border to advocate for open borders. With everything we've seen happen to our country because of Biden's policies, this guy is arguing to open the border even more. Naive. Foolish. Anti-American. pic.twitter.com/rAZvtVVZVw — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 27, 2024

There are also posts showing him supporting masking:

This is Chase Oliver, the presidential candidate of the Libertarian Party. He supports:

▪️The woke agenda

▪️Transitioning children

▪️Masks & mRNA gene therapies

▪️Exposing minors to drag queens He doesn’t support:

▪️Scientific evidence

▪️Anti-woke libertarians like me pic.twitter.com/GPI4buUrgc — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 27, 2024

I finally found a KF94 mask I find to be comfortable and my mask/glasses lanyard arrived so I don't have to just stuff it in my pocket or on a table when I sit down to eat.

Yes, I wear a mask where businesses require it or where distancing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/E3pmgG2e6K — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) March 9, 2021

In one 2023 interview, Oliver concluded that the U.S. is “over-criminalized,” lamenting the war on drugs. In that same interview, Oliver said the 2024 election serves as “a unique opportunity for our party to break out into the mainstream.”

“We have stood for self-expression and self-ownership and autonomy since our founding in 1971 — just two years after Stonewall,” Oliver said.

“It took Democrats decades to catch up because they had to wait until it was politically popular. … If there’s one thing I know about LGBTQ people it’s that we like to go our own way and not be told who to be or how to live,” he continued.

Oliver also appears to be against protecting the integrity of women’s sports:

And I meant to say "directly negatively affects" The trans sports ban and other legislation around the country has an negative affect against the LGBTQ community overall. And the backers of such legislation try and demonize the community. — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) April 6, 2022

Others also questioned the Libertarian Party’s decision:

Libertarians nominated Chase Oliver who supports: Mask and Vax mandates, open borders and letting men compete in womens sports. Huh? Are these libertarian positions? pic.twitter.com/NRpBg3ztT3 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 27, 2024

This is Chase Oliver. He just won the Libertarian presidential nomination. Not the guy in the dress, the guy holding with the flag. pic.twitter.com/c4MlWcgQtv — Futurist (@americasgreat) May 27, 2024

The choice follows Trump’s appearance at the convention, where he sparred with the crowd, telling them only to support him “if they want to win.”

Otherwise, “Keep getting your three percent every four years,” he added:

C-SPAN