Feds Knew Joe Biden Met Hunter’s Chinese Partners on Official Trip, Whistleblower Emails Show

Federal agents found evidence in 2016 that Hunter Biden connected prospective Chinese business partners with then-Vice President Joe Biden during the vice president’s official trip to Beijing aboard Air Force Two, IRS whistleblower emails obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee show.

Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer first reported that Hunter flew on Air Force Two in 2013 with Joe Biden to China. Ten days after the trip, Hunter’s firm raked in millions from a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China.

“They got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later,” Hunter emailed in December 2013, confirming that he linked his Chinese associates with Joe Biden.

Hunter also touted in emails that Joe Biden was so smitten with Chinese President Xi Jinping that “I think they are in love with each other.”

“They all most kissed on departure,” Hunter emailed in one message that federal agents obtained.

🚨THE FEDS KNEW ABOUT THE BIDENS🚨 New reported emails from a 2015-2016 federal investigation show agents were looking into Hunter Biden’s communication with business associate Devon Archer leveraging Joe Biden’s trip to China in 2013. ARCHER: “Did you end up meeting Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/sTC3MiKwox — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 24, 2024

In May, the House Ways and Means Committee approved the release of IRS whistleblower records, which contain previously unreleased sensitive information that IRS special agent and current whistleblower Gary Shapley gathered.

The cache also included a screenshot of a WeChat message thread from 2017 between Hunter and James Biden and a person named “Dad.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart News Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China less than two weeks before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.