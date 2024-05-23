Someone Called ‘Dad’ Is in a WeChat Conversation with Hunter Biden

A screenshot of a WeChat message thread from 2017 between Hunter and James Biden included a person named “Dad,” according to IRS whistleblower records recently released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) monitors WeChat, according to Monmouth University.

The content of the WeChat messaging thread is redacted, but it shows “Dad” as the administrator. The subject of the message is “Hunt/Jim,” apparently referring to President Joe Biden’s son and brother.

The source file of the message was “Robert’s iPad.” Robert is Hunter’s middle name.

The date of the message was December 19, 2017, the year Joe Biden left office as vice president and the Biden family business raked in substantial sums from foreign business deals.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the release of IRS whistleblower records, which contained previously unreleased sensitive information gathered by IRS special agent and current whistleblower Gary Shapley.

Further documents released by the committee indicate that Kevin Morris, Hunter’s former so-called “sugar brother,” was somehow involved with the CIA. The Department of Justice (DOJ) could not speak with Morris “as a witness” in its probe of Hunter based on information received from the CIA, the committee detailed.

“So Hunter Biden’s sugar daddy—the weirdo who paid off Hunter’s tax bills and paid for his lawyers and apparently bankrolled Hunter’s documentary—is a CIA asset?” Sean Davis, CEO of the Federalist questioned on X. “Which means the CIA has been protecting Hunter the whole time?”

The documents also indicate Hunter Biden allegedly lied to Congress during his closed-door deposition.

House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family in 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.