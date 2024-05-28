Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales (R) defeated Second Amendment activist and small business owner Brandon Herrera in a close runoff election on Tuesday evening.

Gonzales was projected as defeating Herrera with 15,002 votes, or 50.7 percent of the vote, while Herrera received 14,573 votes, or 49.2 percent of the vote, according to election results from the Texas Secretary of State website.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Gonzales.

On March 5, Gonzales had failed to secure a majority of votes from Republican voters, leading to a runoff between him and Herrera, who finished in second place.

Gonzales is described as being an establishment Republican.

In 2022, Gonzales ended up breaking with the Texas Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives in regard to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), which included millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, and crisis intervention programs, among other things.

President Joe Biden signed the BSCA into law on June 25, 2022.

The Texas congressman also has had a similar approach to the topic of immigration. Gonzales has been in favor of allowing any foreign worker “who wants to come and work” in the United States to be able to do so.

Gonzales was also one of the Republicans who voted to block Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) from becoming the next Speaker of the House.

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday from October 2023, Herrera explained that he had gotten into firearm manufacturing at the age of 18 and ended up dropping out of college where he was studying pre-law to “pursue a career of firearms and YouTube.”

To this day, Herrera is known as “The AK Guy” on YouTube and has roughly 3.42 million subscribers on his channel.

Herrera explained that through his platform, he tries to “mix humor and entertainment to teach people about firearm mechanics, firearm safety, and all around why the government just kind of sucks.”