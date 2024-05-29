Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Trump Must Sit in Courthouse Until Jury Reaches Verdict

President Joe Biden’s plans to deliver an address after the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s business records trial in New York shows how political and “rigged” it is, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Wednesday interview on Breitbart News Daily, noting that Trump and his team are expected to sit in the courthouse until the jury returns with its verdict.

Reports are circulating that Biden plans to formally address the nation from the White House after a verdict is reached in the business records trial in New York.

When asked about what she thinks of that move, Leavitt said it shows this has been “rigged from the start.”

“Joe Biden sent up someone from his DOJ to prosecute Trump in this courthouse in Manhattan using this far-left prosecutor Alvin Bragg, because he knows it’s the only courthouse and the only prosecutor in America who could move forward with this show trial, and that’s what it is. It’s a show trial,” Leavitt said.

“The fact that we have hundreds of media outside of the courthouse every day, drooling over every word that is said by this sloppy prosecutor and this disgraceful judge, it just shows what this is all about,” she said, pointing to all of the other issues that Biden should be addressing the nation about.

“There are real issues in this country Joe Biden should be addressing the nation for. He should be talking about inflation that’s crippling families. He should be giving an address about the border crisis that has allowed an invasion of terrorists and criminals and has taken American lives. But no. He’s going to do an address from the White House … about his political persecution of his opponent,” she said, concluding that this is “third world banana republic stuff we are seeing.”

“Joe Biden is the weakest and worst president and most corrupt president we’ve ever had. And that’s what I have to say about that,” she added, noting that the judge ruled that Trump must sit in the courthouse until the jury is finished with their deliberations.

“They want to keep President Trump in the courtroom. They don’t want him going out doing rallies. They don’t want him campaigning,” she added.

