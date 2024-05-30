Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Democrats Want to ‘Beat Trump in the Courtroom,’ Not the Ballot Box

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. decried the “Guilty” verdict against former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying the Democrats want to beat him in court rather than at the ballot box.

“The Democratic Party’s strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic,” the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy said on X.

“America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government’s separation of powers or weaponizing the courts. You can’t save democracy by destroying it first,” he continued. “The Democrats are afraid they will lose in the voting booth, so instead they go after President Trump in the courtroom.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. then closed his post with a pitch for his candidacy as an independent this coming November against both former President Trump and President Joe Biden.

Despite opposing Trump in the election, RFK Jr.’s statements stand in stark contrast to several anti-Trump activists who celebrated Thursday’s conviction.

“Todays guilty verdict is absolutely correct, and nobody is above the law. I look forward to more guilty verdicts when the federal cases move forward. Trump is now a felon,” said former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

The big question now will be whether or not the conviction will be enough to shift momentum away from former President Trump in Biden’s favor going into the November 5 election. While it will take at least a week to get accurate polling on the matter, establishment Republican Karl Rove, who has been critical of Trump in the past, said on Fox News this week that a guilty verdict could potentially cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” said Karl Rove.

“Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1% — or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”

