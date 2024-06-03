Democrat Jamie Raskin Refers to ‘Convicted Felon’ During Fauci Testimony

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) followed the strategy of his colleagues and the establishment media in touting former President Donald Trump as a “convicted felon,” slyly making the mention during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday.

Raskin defended Fauci at the beginning of the hearing, asking Fauci if he has spent his entire life “trying to determine the causes of infectious diseases” and stop them from affecting the American people.

“Yes, I have,” Fauci responded.

“Well, Dr. Fauci. I want to join my colleague from Florida and apologize that some of our colleagues in the United States House of Representatives seem to want to drag your name through the mud. They’re treating you, Dr. Fauci, like a convicted felon,” Raskin said, referencing Trump without saying his name.

“Actually, you probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration. Some of them blindly worship convicted felons,” Raskin said.

He then asked Fauci, “Is there anything else you would like to say to the American people about your service to America during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic?”

His question follows a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial, which he is vowing to fight against. However, the anti-Trump world has run away with the phrase “convicted felon,” presumably hoping that it turns away voters ahead of the election.

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, predicted that Americans will hear that phrase “a billion times between now and Election Day in November,” but she said it will not work.

“And they’re going to try to use it to dissuade voters from voting for him, and it’s not going to work,” she said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Because this conviction does not make Joe Biden any stronger. It does not make Joe Biden any more competent. It doesn’t fix inflation. It doesn’t fix the border crisis that is wreaking havoc in every American community across this country. It’s not going to stop the war in Israel, in Gaza. People are hurting in this country and they care about inflation. They care about the rising cost of gas and rent and groceries. They don’t want to see illegal immigrants storming our border anymore. And Joe Biden, rather than focusing on solving those problems that he has created, has allowed America to go further into a hellhole while he has brought this prosecution against President Trump.

Watch Fauci’s testimony below: