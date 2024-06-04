Defense Paints Hunter Biden as Victim in Gun Trial

Prosecutors must prove that Hunter Biden “knowingly” committed gun offenses, defense attorney Abbe Lowell argued Tuesday in opening statements.

Lowell’s focus on the word “knowingly” appears to be a defense predicated upon turning Hunter into a victim of drug abuse. Hunter is an admitted drug abuser who said he smoked parmesan cheese.

“They have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hunter knowingly violated the law,” said Lowell, according to court reporters, noting that Hunter experienced “traumas” as the son of a sitting senator, vice president, and president.

“He has abused alcohol since he was a teenager and drugs since he was an adult,” Lowell said, “like literally millions of people in this country.”

Many jurors seated in the case said they have family members who experienced drug abuse.

Hunter Biden is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

Hunter, who allegedly had no credit card in 2018 at the time of the gun purchase, bought the firearm with cash, according to Lowell. Prosecutors said text messages and cash withdraws prove Hunter Biden used drugs at the time of the purchase.

Lowell admitted to the jury that Hunter drove “his father’s black Cadillac” to the AT&T store on the day he purchased the revolver, CNN reported.

Prosecutor Derek Hines delivered a blistering opening statement, telling the jurors that “no one is above the law” and that “it doesn’t matter who you are or what your name is.”

Hunter “chose to illegally own a firearm,” and “we’re also here because he chose to lie,” he added.

Hines told the court that Gordon Cleveland, who sold the gun to Hunter Biden at Starquest Shooters, will testify at the trial,” NBC News reported, along with several additional witnesses:

Hines revealed that both Hallie Biden and Zoe Kestan, a woman who was romantically involved with Hunter Biden, will be testifying under immunity agreements. The prosecution will also call Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden who shares three daughters with him and who did not use drugs herself. Kathleen will not be testifying under any immunity agreement. Laying out the three charges against Hunter, Hines emphasized that on the third count, concerning his possession of the gun for 11 days, Hunter did not get rid of the gun by choice. “The only reason he had the gun for 11 days is because Hallie took it from him,” he said.

The judge barred TV, audio, and Slack messages at Hunter’s trial, so court reporters have to rely “on notes, runners or for reporters to come out of the courthouse in person,” CNN reported.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.