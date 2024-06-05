Poll: Trump Holds Lead over Biden Post-Conviction

Former President Donald Trump is holding the lead over President Joe Biden, even after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial, the latest Morning Consult survey shows.

The latest survey, taken post-conviction, shows Trump holding an edge over Biden in a matchup among all voters. Trump garners 44 percent support, compared to 43 percent who chose Biden — a one-point difference. Another eight percent said “someone else,” and five percent either do not know or have no opinion.

Predictably, most Democrats ,88 percent, chose Biden and most Republicans, 88 percent, chose Trump. Trump also has a slight edge over Biden among independents post-conviction, leading by one point — 35 percent to Biden’s 34 percent.

Further, the survey found that 2020 Trump voters strongly back him — 90 percent — while less Biden 2020 voters, 84 percent, support the 81-year-old.

The survey was taken May 31 to June 2, 2024, among 10,404 registered voters. It has a +/- 1 percent margin of error.

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, noted that the results do not actually show Trump’s figure moving, but Biden’s dropping by two points:

New Morning Consult poll w/expanded post-conviction survey dates moves from Biden +1 to Trump +1. FYI, Trump's number never moved. Stays at 44. Biden went from 45 to 43. The N on this poll is 10,404 registered voters, so it's a pretty robust sample.

Morning Consult also found the conviction to be the “the biggest news story of the year so far, with 56% reporting that they’d recently seen, read or heard ‘a lot’ about it.”

More via Morning Consult:

That makes it the most salient of roughly 250 news stories we’ve tested so far in 2024, and it resulted in returning Trump’s net buzz rating to its lowest point since August, after the former president was booked and had his mugshot taken by Fulton County authorities on charges related to his behavior following the 2020 election.

Trump has vowed to appeal and made it clear that the “real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people” — Election Day.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt an opponent, a political opponent, and I think it’s just a disgrace,” Trump said following the jury’s decision.

“This was a rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case, never,” Trump continued, adding,“We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell.”

