‘Angry, Short-Tempered’: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Testifies About His Character

Hunter Biden was “angry” and “short-tempered,” his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, testified Wednesday during the gun trial.

Hunter is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

Buhle was married to Hunter from 1993 to 2017, a year the Biden family business raked in millions. In 2018, the gun incident occurred.

Buhle testified under subpoena, per CNN. Her testimony only lasted about 15 minutes.

Buhle told the jury she regularly found drugs and paraphernalia in his car in 2018. “When my daughters would use his car … I would check” to ensure there were no drugs in it, Buhle said, according to court reporters.

“He was angry, short-tempered,” she said. “I found a crack pipe … on an ashtray on the side porch of our home.”

Buhle was “worried” and “scared” about possible drug use due to Hunter’s 2014 exit from the Navy.

NBC News reported on Buhle’s testimony:

On occasion, she found a broken pipe, something to clean the pipe, white powder, white crystal remnants, and other drug paraphernalia. She would also search Biden’s car for drugs when he left it for his daughters to use because she didn’t want her daughters driving a car with drugs in it. She also testified that her husband continued to work and interact with family and friends while using drugs. Wise explicitly asked if Buhle observed Biden “function” while using drugs, which seemed to be a callback to Lowell’s line from yesterday about there being no such thing as a “high-functioning crack addict.”

Buhle was the second witness of the day. The first witness, Erika Jensen, an FBI agent, told Hunter’s gun trial jury that no tampering occurred with Hunter Biden’s laptop. She also confirmed Hunter’s laptop was real.

Third on the stand was Zoe Kestan (witness 2), who dated Hunter from 2017 to 2018, CNN reported:

During the course of their relationship, the trial brief said, witness 2 observed Biden using crack cocaine frequently — every 20 minutes except when he slept. She visited him in Mass. when he was in rehab in the fall of 2018, after he had bought the gun at the center of the trial. Over the course of three days, she observed Biden smoking crack cocaine every 20 minutes, the brief said.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

