President Joe Biden’s economic agenda is scoring foreign-born workers more jobs in the United States labor market as hundreds of thousands of native-born Americans have dropped out of the workforce over the last year.

New Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that while 637,000 foreign-born workers joined the U.S. labor market in the last year, almost 300,000 native-born Americans fell out of the workforce.

WATCH — Mayor Eric Adams Floats Giving NYC Lifeguard Jobs to Migrants Because They’re “Excellent Swimmers”:

NYC Mayor's Office

“All of the net job growth over the last year has gone to foreign-born workers, (a category which the Labor Dept. admits includes illegal aliens) while native-born Americans have lost a net 300k jobs,” Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni wrote on X.

“No wonder Americans view economy so terribly: they aren’t the ones [with] the jobs; native-born employment is not only millions below pre-pandemic trend, but even below pre-pandemic level, while millions more foreign workers are employed today than Feb ’20, and back to trend,” Antoni wrote.

All of the net job growth over the last year has gone to foreign-born workers, (a category which the Labor Dept. admits includes illegal aliens) while native-born Americans have lost a net 300k jobs: pic.twitter.com/00JM18A8Uf — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) June 7, 2024

No wonder Americans view economy so terribly: they aren't the ones w/ the jobs; native-born employment is not only millions below pre-pandemic trend, but even below pre-pandemic level, while millions more foreign workers are employed today than Feb '20, and back to trend: pic.twitter.com/n7q7NEE36c — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) June 7, 2024

Comparing employment from May of 2024 to February 2020, when former President Donald Trump was in office and just before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the nation’s workforce with lockdowns, few native-born Americans have joined the workforce.

During that same period, about 3.2 million foreign-born workers joined the workforce.

WATCH — Migrant Surge in Arizona Crippling Border Patrol Resources:

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

On Thursday, Trump said Biden’s policy of importing millions of migrants to the U.S. is “economic warfare” against the nation’s working and middle class who are most likely to compete for jobs against new arrivals and who are most likely to see the wage depression that comes with it.

“The Biden border invasion is an all-out war on the working-class minorities of our country — and it is flat-out economic warfare on African American and Hispanic American families,” Trump said. “In less than 4 years, Joe Biden has imported millions of low-wage migrants and given them welfare, free healthcare, and work permits to undercut American wages.”

As Breitbart News chronicled, 6.6 million immigrants have been added to the U.S. population since Biden took office in late January 2021. Today, the foreign-born population stands at 51.6 million — the largest ever recorded in American history. Put another way, about 3 in 19 people living in the U.S. were born in a foreign country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.