The pro-Trump MAGA Inc. super PAC pointed out that Bidenomics is not a joke, referring to how food prices at restaurants have increased under President Joe Biden’s administration.

In a press release from MAGA Inc. on Monday, the super PAC referenced a viral parody post on X which shows photos of former President Donald Trump at his rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, reading and criticizing the prices and items off of a Cheesecake menu.

“This viral post might be a parody, but Bidenomics is no joke,” Alex Pfeiffer, the spokesman for MAGA Inc. wrote in the press release. “Prices at the Cheesecake Factory have ballooned under Joe Biden.”

The press release continued to compare the increase in prices from December 2020, when Trump was still president, to current prices at the Cheesecake Factory.

An original cheesecake at the restaurant chain cost around $6.95 in December 2020, while the current price is roughly $10.50, representing a 51.1 percent increase.

The cost of an eggroll sampler at the Cheesecake Factory in December 2020 was roughly $11.95, while the current price is roughly $17.95, a 50.2 percent increase. In December 2020, the Smokehouse B.B.Q. Burger was priced at roughly $13.95, while the burger currently costs around $18.50, a 32.6 percent increase.

For a warm crab dip in December 2020, the price was $11.95, while the current price is around $14.50, a 21.3 percent increase.

A report from the Food Institute in April found that fast food places such as Chipotle, Popeyes, and Taco Bell had raised the prices of their food products by at least 75 percent due to inflation.

McDonald’s was reported to have “doubled” the prices of items since 2014.

“The chain’s average price increase is 100% — more than triple the actual inflation rate at the same time,” according to the Food Institute.

At some McDonald’s locations, a Big Mac burger meal with a medium french fry and medium drink costs around $18, an increase from $10 in 2018.

As states such as California have increased their minimum wage to $20, many fast food and restaurant chains have been faced with having to increase their prices.

Chick-fil-A was reported to have raised prices by 10.6 percent between the middle of February and the middle of April, while Starbucks raised prices roughly 7.8 percent, and Shake Shack raised prices on items by 7.7 percent, according to Gordon Hasket Research Advisors.

While Biden has continued to falsely claim that inflation was at nine percent when he entered office in January 2021, 51 percent of voters have expressed that their financial situation has gotten worse under the Biden administration, while 28 percent have said that their financial situation has improved under Biden, according to a Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll.