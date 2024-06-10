Rudy Giuliani Calls DA in Georgia Election Case ‘Fani the Ho’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) labeled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who pursued the now-stalled Georgia election case against him, former President Donald Trump, and others — a “ho” Friday night.

Mother Jones staff writer Stephanie Mencimer shared a video to X showing Giuliani insulting Willis. According to Mencimer, Giuliani gave the speech at a ReAwaken America tour event in a Sterling Heights, Michigan, church.

Watch "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani call Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a "ho," and the Christian audience at the ReAwaken America tour go wild for it last night. pic.twitter.com/yy68oan7lg — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) June 8, 2024

Giuliani called Willis “Fani the ho,” drawing laughs and cheers from the audience.

“I could drop the ho part if she’d just quit and go away,” he added.

Spectrum News notes that Giuliani was charged with 13 counts, including a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charge, in Willis’s indictment against Trump and 18 lawyers, aides, and supporters for their efforts challenging the 2020 election results in Georgia.

“The people who brought the case yesterday unfortunately are the criminals,” Giuliani said on 77 WABC after being charged in August 2023. “The people charged are the people that are fighting for American freedom, for an America like we used to have. An America where we had fair elections.”

“I never thought I’d ever get indicted for being a lawyer. I thought when I was doing this I was protected by the fact I was defending him,” he added.

In recent months, Willis’s case has hit major obstacles, and she now faces a conflict of interest hearing before a Georgia appeals court that will not take place until October 4, 2024, a month before the election, as Breitbart News’s Elizabeth Weibel noted:

In early May, the Georgia appeals court announced it would review a conflict of interest regarding Willis remaining on the case. The former president and several of his co-defendants have attempted to remove Willis from the case due to her previous romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, another prosecutor who had been on the case.

The Associated Press noted in May that the losing side of this appeal could ultimately “ask the Georgia Supreme Court to consider an appeal.”