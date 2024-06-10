WATCH: Unaired Video Shows Nancy Pelosi Admitting Responsibility for Not Having National Guard at Capitol

New video footage provided to House Republicans reveals then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitting responsibility for not having the National Guard protect the Capitol building ahead of protests on January 6, 2021.

The footage, Politico notes, was “was shown in a video shot by the former speaker’s daughter, documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, and recently provided to congressional investigators by HBO.” It was never aired — nor did Alexandra Pelosi provide it to the January 6 Committee when it was supposedly investigating the Capitol riot.

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: “I take responsibility.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

The January 6 Committee also never subpoenaed Speaker Pelosi or her daughter for documents about the riot.

The video substantiates claims by former President Donald Trump that Pelosi was responsible for failing to prepare sufficient security ahead of the protest. Trump offered the National Guard in the days before the “Stop the Steal” rally 6, but was refused. (Trump was later faulted by critics for not intervening quickly to send the Guard during the riot.)

In the video, Pelosi is shown lamenting: “We have responsibility … we did not have any accountability for what was going on there. And we should have. … Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

She continues: “I take responsibility for not having them [the National Guard] just prepare for war.”

Pelosi later rejected Republican nominees for the minority positions on the January 6 Committee — the first time in congressional history that the leader of the majority party had done so — and instead hand-picked two anti-Trump Republicans. The result was a completely one-sided investigation that declined to question Pelosi’s role in events.

Despite the one-sided nature of the investigation, prosecutors have used its proceedings in criminal cases against Trump and his supporters.

