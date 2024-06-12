Three of Hunter Biden’s children are reportedly joining their grandfather, President Joe Biden, on a trip to Italy, a day after their father was convicted by a Delaware jury.

Hunter’s three daughters, Naomi, 30, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22, were confirmed to be traveling to Italy, along with Naomi’s husband, Peter Neal, a White House official confirmed to the Daily Mail. The president is traveling to Italy for the G7 Summit, which will take place from June 13 to June 15.

“The event will bring together the Leaders of the seven members States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union,” according to the website for the G7 Italia Summit.

Only Finnegan was spotted boarding Air Force One with her grandfather on Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to the outlet.

Hunter was found guilty on Tuesday on all three gun charges brought against him. The president’s son was charged with one count of making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm by a person who is either an unlawful user or addicted to a controlled substance and one count of making a false statement concerning information that is required for a licensed federal firearms dealer to keep.

During the gun trial, ten witnesses were brought forth by the prosecution, while the defense brought only Naomi forward as a witness.

Hunter is facing up to 25 years in prison, along with roughly $750,000 in fines, according to court documents.

After the jury’s guilty verdict, the president canceled his plans and traveled to Delaware to be with his son, according to the New York Post.

WATCH — Biden Vows to Not Pardon Hunter, Respect Verdict:

The president issued a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were “proud of the man” Hunter is today.

“As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad,” Biden said in a statement after the guilty verdict. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”