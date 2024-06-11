Joe Biden ‘So Proud’ of Convicted Felon Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden is “so proud” of his son, he said Tuesday after a jury convicted Hunter Biden of all three gun charges.

Joe Biden claimed on June 3 that his son would not receive a presidential pardon, though some political pundits doubted that promise.

“As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Biden said in a statement. “So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.”

The defense largely tried to paint Hunter as a victim of drug abuse. Defense Attorney Abbe Lowell argued that prosecutors must prove that Hunter “knowingly” committed gun offenses.

“I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal,” the president added. “Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, court filings say.

There is typically a two- to three-month delay between conviction and sentencing in the federal system. “We don’t yet know what the sentencing guidelines would be if he’s convicted on all counts,” NBC News reported, “but one legal expert said they likely would specify around a year in prison.”

