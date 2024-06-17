Poll: Trump Edges Biden Out in Blue Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump is edging out President Joe Biden in the blue state of Minnesota, according to a survey from McLaughlin & Associates.

The Trump campaign announced the poll on Friday, noting that was conducted June 9-11, 2024 — long after the Manhattan jury’s guilty verdict in Trump’s controversial business records trial.

The survey, taken among 600 likely voters in Minnesota, showed Trump leading Biden by four points in a matchup including third-party candidates — independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent Cornel West, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver.

Trump leads with 41 percent support, followed by 37 percent for Biden, seven percent for Kennedy, two percent for West, two percent for Stein, and .6 percent for Oliver. Another 11 percent remain undecided.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taken out of the mix, Trump’s lead expands to a five-point gap, garnering 44 percent support to Biden’s 39 percent support.

In a head-to-head against Biden, Trump leads by two-points — 47 percent to Biden’s 45 percent.

“Donald Trump has a big opportunity to flip Minnesota and collect 10 electoral votes,” the pollster concluded.

Trump has made it clear he is making a play for blue states this election cycle, as everyone is feeling the consequences of the Biden administration’s policies.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump told Breitbart News in a two-hour-long interview at his luxurious seaside Mar-a-Lago resort months ago.

“I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

In May, Trump pollster John McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, told Breitbart News that Minnesota — as well as Virginia — is very much in play.

This survey coincides with others showing a tight race in Minnesota. A KSTP/Survey released in May showed Trump trailing Biden in the state by just two points, and a previous May McLaughlin & Associates survey showed Trump leading Biden by three points in the state.

A win in Minnesota would be historic, as the state has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate in decades. The state last went red in 1972, when Republican Richard Nixon defeated Democrat George McGovern with a landslide win.

Trump, however, came close to flipping the state in the 2016 election, losing by 1.5 percent.