As another recent jobs report showed persistent low unemployment, other data demonstrates many of these job gains are being devoured by foreign nationals at the expense of American workers.

Data released earlier this month from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) found that 637,000 foreign-born workers have joined the U.S. workforce in the last year, while roughly 300,000 American-born citizens have left it. Given the 10+ million illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. in the past three years, it is likely that many, if not an outright majority of these foreign-born workers are in the country illegally. Another recent report found that roughly three-fourths of all new jobs since 2019 have gone to foreign-born workers over American-born citizens.

Much has been made as to why attitudes about the economy remain so poor despite low unemployment. Biden Administration officials have been perplexed as to why they aren’t receiving more credit for job gains in the economy. Most pundits and politicians have pointed to inflation as the main reason that Americans’ confidence in the economy remains low, and that certainly is a decisive factor. Another major factor, however, is the toll mass migration has taken on Americans’ ability to earn a decent living. U.S. politicians are in office to serve the needs of U.S. citizens and should not expect to receive credit for job gains that largely go to foreign nationals.

Mass migration has made American workers less competitive in the job market, and driven up housing costs. For many Americans, the large number of migrants that have been imported into the U.S. in recent years, both legally and illegally, has put the American dream out of reach. Americans are a welcoming and compassionate people by nature, but have become fed up with mass migration due to its negative effects on American families and workers. A CBS poll conducted earlier this month found that 62 percent of Americans want all illegal aliens deported, much to the consternation of CBS anchor Margaret Brennan, who reacted in disbelief when the poll was read live on air during her show. The CBS data comes on the heels of another poll from Axios showing majority support for mass deportations of illegal aliens, and another recent poll from Gallup finding that immigration is now the top concern facing Americans. However, it’s not just Americans who are waking up to the problems posed by mass migration.

During the most recent European Union elections, right-wing parties in France and Germany made major gains largely due to their opposition to mass migration. This followed elections that occurred last year in Argentina and the Netherlands where candidates and parties opposed to the large-scale importation of foreign nationals found themselves victorious. The rebellion against mass immigration is a global phenomenon that has induced panic among the ruling class, for whom mass migration remains the most sacred cow.

Following the European elections, a tweet from left-leaning writer Tom Gara went viral as an example of how out-of-touch elites remain on the immigration issue.

“It’s very scary that in basically every Western democracy immigration politics is powering a massive far right surge and nobody on the non-far-right seems to have any idea how to deal with it,” Gara wrote.

This snarky tweet exemplifies just how defiant elites have become in the face of overwhelming opposition to their immigration policies. Ending illegal immigration and significantly reducing legal immigration is good policy because it frees up opportunities and resources for citizens in their own countries. Those who support such policies in the U.S. and across the world are not motivated by hate or bigotry, but by a desire for more opportunities to provide for themselves and their families. As previously stated, Americans, especially, have always been a welcoming people, who are taught from a young age about the important role immigration has played in the history of the country. Americans by nature tend to be pro-immigration, but their welcoming instincts have been abused for too long by a ruling class that has exploited those instincts to import large numbers of unassimilated foreign nationals and decimate the rule of law at the border.

Recent events across the free world have made clear that Americans and Europeans no longer feel duty bound to accept large numbers of migrants at the expense of themselves and their families. The people have made clear their demands for an end to unchecked mass migration, and it is up to their leaders to finally listen to them.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.