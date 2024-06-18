White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre paused the press briefing on Tuesday afternoon after learning that a reporter had fainted.

Video footage posted to X by C-SPAN showed Jean-Pierre in the middle of listening to a question from a reporter when someone in the background can be heard stating, “We have an emergency.”

“Oh, hold on,” Jean-Pierre says as she begins walking off-camera. “Did somebody pass out?”

Jean-Pierre can then be seen walking to the back of the press briefing room where several others can be seen huddled over someone who had passed out. After the reporter was standing and confirmed to be okay, Jean-Pierre returned to the podium.

"We have an emergency."@PressSec: "Did somebody pass out?" White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rushes from the podium to assist a reporter who fainted during the press briefing. pic.twitter.com/laD1j7a0Bo — CSPAN (@cspan) June 18, 2024

Upon returning to the podium, Jean-Pierre admitted that it was “hot” in the room.

“Does anybody need water?” Jean-Pierre asked the room full of reporters.

Washington, D.C. is expected to experience a heat wave over the next two weeks, with temperatures expected to be in the high 90s, according to NBC Washington.

In response to the extreme heat, the nation’s capital has opened more than 100 cooling centers, which include places such as pools, splash parks, and even recreation centers, according to the outlet.

On Sunday, Washington, D.C. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a press release stating that she was extending a heat emergency until June 21.

Residents are advised to stay indoors when they are able to, check on their neighbors – especially little children and the elderly – stay hydrated, and keep their pets indoors.