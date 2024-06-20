Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced her endorsement of President Joe Biden on Thursday, citing his work on abortion.

In a lengthy op-ed for CNN, Gates says that she broke her rule of keeping her partisan preferences to herself because Trump will endanger “the health of women, compromising their safety and robbing them of essential freedoms.”

“One of Trump’s first actions as president was reinstating and expanding the global gag rule, which restricted foreign aid to organizations providing reproductive services and, by some estimations, caused more than 100,000 maternal and child deaths globally,” she writes.

Despite the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation warning against overpopulation in African countries for years, Gates now characterizes the former president’s administration as being outright hostile toward women, citing his calls to lock Hillary Clinton in jail (which he never did while president) and his appointment of Supreme Court Justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. Gates did not at the very least credit the former president for appointing Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court – the fifth woman in history to have that title. By Gates account, returning abortion to the power of the states has made the country a catastrophic place for women:

After citing President Biden’s track record on defending abortion, which she only refers to as “reproductive services,” Gates litters her puff-piece with numerous hyperlinks while praising Biden for his work on a whole range of other family and women’s issues.

“While Trump has boasted about rolling back the rights of women, Biden understands that the future of our country depends on them. That’s why Biden has earned my vote. I urge anyone who cares about women and families to join me,” she concludes.

On social media, Gates said, “I’ve never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year’s election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can’t stay quiet.”

I’ve never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year’s election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can’t stay quiet. Women deserve a leader who cares about the issues they face and is committed to protecting their… — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) June 20, 2024

As Breitbart News reported recently, Melinda French Gates announced in May “that she is dumping one billion dollars into women’s organizations around the world, including groups that promote killing unborn babies via abortion in the United States.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.