Prosecutors: Migrant Filmed Himself Raping Girl at Knifepoint in NYC Park

The migrant accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight in Queens, New York, reportedly filmed the attack, prosecutors allege.

Christian Inga, a 25-year-old migrant from Ecuador, was arrested and charged by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) with rape, sexual abuse, robbery, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and unlawful imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, Inga approached two 13-year-olds who had just gotten out of school near Kissena Park in East Flushing, Queens. Inga allegedly demanded they follow him into a wooded area of the park and when they initially refused, he flashed a machete knife at them.

Inga forced the two children into the woods, tied them up, and then proceeded to rape the 13-year-old girl, prosecutors allege, and admitted to filming the attack.

The New York Post reports:

The Ecuadorian migrant charged with raping a 13-year-old girl he bound and gagged in a Queens park told cops he recorded the attack during a sickening taped confession, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. [Emphasis added] The chilling admission by Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, broke the silence in an otherwise-hushed court hearing in which he was arraigned on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault, kidnapping and a raft of other felonies from the shocking June 13 attack in Kissena Park. [Emphasis added] “I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” Inga-Landi admitted in the videotaped statement, prosecutors said in Queens Criminal Court, drawing sighs from the audience. [Emphasis added]

Inga first crossed the United States-Mexico border with his three-year-old son in June 2021 near Eagle Pass, Texas. Reports suggest that Inga was released into the U.S. interior with a Notice to Appear (NTA) but was later ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in February 2022.

This is not Inga’s first run-in with the law. He has had three summonses in the past — one for having an open container in December 2022, one for jumping a subway turnstile in March 2023, and another for trespassing in May 2023.

Inga also had NYPD officers called to break up a fight at a residence in Queens in January. Though he was not arrested in that incident, police filed a domestic violence report.

Inga remains in New York City jail without bail. His next court date is July 1.

