President Joe Biden is preparing for his debate next Thursday with former President Donald Trump as if he were “cramming for a final,” according to a former Biden aide.

The former aide told NBC News that entails Biden talking things through, looking at briefing materials, and writing on cards how he might want to say specific things.

Biden has famously relied on notecards when delivering talking points — and has still been unable to deliver those talking points correctly.

However, Biden will be unable to use prepared notecards during the debate. According to the debate rules, no pre-written notes can be used during the debate.

The aide said the biggest challenge for Biden would be distilling information into “bite-size answers,” defending his record but looking forward, and “fact-checking Trump.”

Biden is “likely to be prepared to respond to attacks by Trump with muscular retorts,” the former aide said, “including possible references to his being a convicted felon.”

He is currently hunkered down at Camp David for debate prep, while Trump is holding informal policy sessions, as Breitbart News reported.

While Biden could stay at Camp David until the debate — with his advisers flying in to help him prep, Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Philadelphia, and attend a fundraiser in Cleveland, Ohio, with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

A Biden campaign official said there will most likely be “full length” mock debate sessions.

Meanwhile, Trump has been holding the informal sessions with various advisers and senators, some of whom are potential vice presidential picks, such as Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

